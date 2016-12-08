The deadline for the holiday lights contest is approaching

Yes, it's cold outside. But time's running out for you to decorate your house and enter the Daily Herald's holiday lights contest.

Away to the window! Decorate the sash!

The holiday lights contest deadline will be here in a flash!

To enter, simply upload a photo of your display at events.dailyherald.com/contests by Friday, Dec. 9.

The overall winner will receive a Snow Master 724 ZXR Snowthrower valued at $749.

Five Editor's Choice winners will receive a $100 gift card from Lurvey Garden Center in Des Plaines.

Online voting will begin Monday, Dec. 12. And everyone who votes will be entered in a drawing for a Toro Power Clear Snowthrower valued at $439.