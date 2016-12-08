The deadline for the holiday lights contest is approaching

Away to the window! Decorate the sash!
The holiday lights contest deadline will be here in a flash!
To enter, simply upload a photo of your display at events.dailyherald.com/contests by Friday, Dec. 9.
The overall winner will receive a Snow Master 724 ZXR Snowthrower valued at $749.
Five Editor's Choice winners will receive a $100 gift card from Lurvey Garden Center in Des Plaines.
Online voting will begin Monday, Dec. 12. And everyone who votes will be entered in a drawing for a Toro Power Clear Snowthrower valued at $439.