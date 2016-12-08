Breaking News Bar
 
Believe Project: Helping man injured while helping others

Success - Article sent!
Daily Herald staff report

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Brenda Cieplik of Schaumburg.

Here is an excerpt of her story:

"Val is a co-worker who works as a night shift ED secretary at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.

"Her son, Christian, was pinned between two vehicles on Route 53 when he stopped to assist a disabled driver on Aug. 16. He had emergency vascular surgery on both legs due to his injuries. He went through a total of six surgeries.

"While in rehab and ready for discharge in early November, he developed an infection and may have more surgery. Christian has no disability insurance and has been out of work since the accident. He is a proud man, but is in dire need for assistance. I would like to forward my $100 to help toward his mounting medical bills."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. To submit your suggestion for sharing good will, visit events.dailyherald.com/believe-project/.

