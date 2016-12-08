Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 12/8/2016 8:25 AM

Elgin man charged with beating child after Snapchat post alerted police

Lee Filas
 
 

An Elgin man is facing charges for hitting a 3-year-old girl with a belt after police were tipped off to the assault via a Snapchat post.

Dante Sorrell, 27, of the 400 block of Franklin Street, has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery, Elgin Police Cmdr. Al Young said.

Young said police were alerted to the Snapchat post Dec. 2 and performed a well-being check on the girl in the 1200 block of Fleetwood Drive. They spoke to the mother, checked over the little girl, found bruising around the girl's face, then took the child to the hospital.

Statements made by the child and the mother to police led to Sorrell's arrest and subsequent charges, Young said.

Sorrell's relationship to the toddler is unknown.

Sorrell was being held in Kane County jail on $50,000 bail.

