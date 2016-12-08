Breaking News Bar
 
12/8/2016

Buona Beef proposed for new shopping center in Lincolnshire

  • A Buona Beef restaurant, shown here in an architectural drawing, could anchor a new shopping center in Lincolnshire. It would be Lake County's first Buona Beef.

Lake County's first Buona Beef restaurant could anchor a new shopping center in Lincolnshire.

A second restaurant building, a KinderCare Learning Center and a retail building with room for several stores also could be constructed in the center, which developers want to build on the northwest corner of Milwaukee Avenue and Olde Half Day Road.

Mayor Liz Brandt said she welcomes the opportunity for "more unique restaurants and retail" in the heart of Lincolnshire's downtown area.

A development group called Keystone Ventures is behind the project. The 8-acre site comprises addresses on Olde Half Day Road and Indian Creek Road.

Two of the parcels are owned by the United Church of Christ and have buildings on them, while a vacant house sits on a third parcel. A fourth parcel is vacant.

For the development to happen, some of the land will need to be annexed into Lincolnshire and rezoned from residential to retail. Other parcels will need to be rezoned as retail property as well, and the whole site will need approval as a special use, according to village documents.

Founded in 1981 and based in Berwyn, Buona Beef operates in Glendale Heights, Hoffman Estates, Itasca, Lombard, Naperville, Rolling Meadows, Rosemont, Algonquin, and other suburbs. It offers Italian beef sandwiches, hot dogs, hamburgers and other fast-casual dishes, as well as catering.

KinderCare is based in Portland, Oregon, and has day care centers throughout the country. Locally, KinderCare centers can be found in Arlington Heights, Buffalo Grove, Lake Zurich, Palatine, Roselle, Vernon Hills and many other suburbs.

Lincolnshire officials will discuss the proposal Monday night during a committee-of-the-whole meeting at village hall, 1 Olde Half Day Road.

"Basically, this will be a concept plan presentation to the village board for initial feedback/concern," Village Manager Brad Burke said. "If the village board is generally comfortable with the concept, the proposed development will proceed through the formal development process over the coming months."

The committee meeting is set to start after the village board's 7 p.m. meeting concludes.

