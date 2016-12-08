Keller Williams completes merger with Weichert Kingsland

hello

NAPERVILLE -- Keller Williams Realty Infinity and Keller Williams Premiere Properties, owned and operated by Pete Economos, has completed the merger of the Naperville and Carol Stream-based Weichert Kingsland Realty offices.

As a result, 36 former Weichert Kingsland agents have joined Keller Williams, adding more than $100 million in annual sales volume.

The two former Weichert Kingsland Realty offices will integrate, rebrand and operate as Keller Williams Infinity Naperville and Glen Ellyn-based Keller Williams Premiere Properties.

"We are thrilled major real estate players are coming together into one," said Caryn Prall, CEO, Keller Williams Infinity. "We're confident that this merger will have a positive impact on agents and for the buyers and sellers we serve in the western suburban area."

Keller Williams Realty Infinity and Keller Williams Premiere Properties have added more than 100 agents since Sept. 1 and over 190 agents year-to-date