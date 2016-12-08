Randhurst Theatre gets permission to offer larger alcoholic drinks

When Randhurst AMC Theatre originally proposed adding alcohol to its beverage roster in 2011, some Mount Prospect trustees found the idea hard to swallow.

This week, however, the theater found its decision validated, when trustees Tuesday approved an amendment to the village liquor code that will allow larger alcoholic drink sizes.

John Shields, general manager for the Mount Prospect AMC, said the size would increase to 24 ounces for draft beer only and to 16 ounces for a mixer drink.

He emphasized it will not increase the amount of alcohol in the mixer drink, which will remain capped at three ounces.

The increase in size would have the advantage of reducing the amount of times people would have to get up in the middle of a screening and get another drink. The goal, Shields said, is to sell fewer drinks to more people.

"If you have a 12-ounce drink (the current mixer size), someone may drink that very quickly and then get another one. If you get a 16-ounce drink, it may take a little bit more time to get through, and they would only buy one. So, the whole purpose is to kind of increase the size just a little bit, so people are less apt to buy another one."

The change will make it more uniform with the other AMC theaters, Shields said.

Irene Bahr, counsel for AMC, said that despite much concern at the initial granting of the license, there have been no liquor license violations.

Police Chief Tim Janowick agreed there haven't been any reports of problems. Off-duty officers are at the theater on Friday and Saturday nights as part of a special detail paid for by the theater to serve as a deterrent, he said.

Trustees John Matuszak and Steven Polit voted against the change because of the possibility underage youths could be drinking undetected in the dark.

Trustee Richard Rogers expressed reservations, but said, "I know that you need to keep your business going, and this is part of a national trend at this point. However, I want you to be extra careful with children who are there."