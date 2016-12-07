IOC extends provisional measures against Russia

International Olympic Committee, IOC, President Thomas Bach arrives for the opening of the first day of the executive board meeting of the IOC in Lausanne, Switzerland, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016.(Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP) Associated Press

LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- The International Olympic Committee has decided to extend the provisional sanctions imposed on Russia over allegations of widespread doping.

The IOC executive board says the sanctions imposed on July 19 have been extended "until further notice."

Under the measures, the IOC will not organize or "give patronage" to any sports events or meetings in Russia.

In addition, the IOC urges all Olympic winter sports federations to "freeze their preparations for major events in Russia," including world championships and World Cups and "to actively look for alternative organizers."

The measures had originally been designed to apply until the end of this year.