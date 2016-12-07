Breaking News Bar
 
Sports
updated: 12/7/2016 10:27 AM

IOC approves venues for 5 new sports in 2020 Tokyo Games

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- The International Olympic Committee has approved the venues for the five new sports on the program of the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The IOC executive board signed off Wednesday on the venues for baseball-softball, karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing.

The main venue for baseball and softball will be the Yokohama Stadium, which was built in 1978 and has an artificial surface.

Karate will be held at the famed Nippon Budokan venue in Tokyo; skateboarding and climbing at the Aomi Urban Sports Venue in the capital; and surfing at Tsurigasaki Beach in Chiba prefecture.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account