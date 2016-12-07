IOC approves venues for 5 new sports in 2020 Tokyo Games

LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- The International Olympic Committee has approved the venues for the five new sports on the program of the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The IOC executive board signed off Wednesday on the venues for baseball-softball, karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing.

The main venue for baseball and softball will be the Yokohama Stadium, which was built in 1978 and has an artificial surface.

Karate will be held at the famed Nippon Budokan venue in Tokyo; skateboarding and climbing at the Aomi Urban Sports Venue in the capital; and surfing at Tsurigasaki Beach in Chiba prefecture.