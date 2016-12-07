Breaking News Bar
 
Ohio's GOP treasurer plans another run for US Senate

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio's Republican state treasurer Josh Mandel says he'll again challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Mandel on Wednesday announced his campaign for the seat in 2018 that could set up a rematch of the 2012 Senate race in Ohio.

He lost to Brown by 6 percentage points the first time around in what was one of the country's most expensive and closely watched races.

Mandel, though, could face a primary race first in 2018.

He says he wants to continue the national movement underway to shake up Washington and empower the people.

Brown was among those mentioned as a possible running mate for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton this past fall.

The second-term senator also has served in the U.S. House and is a former Ohio secretary of state.

