Police name suspect in March slaying of Indianapolis teen

INDIANAPOLIS -- Police in Indianapolis say they are poised to arrest an inmate of the Hancock County Jail in the March slaying of a high school student who died shortly after she was found unresponsive behind a trash bin.

In an advisory, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday night say they have obtained an arrest warrant for 20-year-old William Mosley of Indianapolis. The advisory says Mosley is now in jail on unrelated charges and will be transferred to the Marion County on the warrant for murder.

Mosley is suspected in the death of 18-year-old Renia Woods. Woods was babysitting her younger siblings when she stepped outside her Indianapolis home and never returned. A man collecting trash found on Indianapolis' east side found her unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.