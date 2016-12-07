Memorial cookbook a 'phenomenal' hit at Mundelein High

Mundelein High School senior Rachel Hansen puts together a copy of a cookbook honoring longtime foods teacher Jerri Craven, who died in September. Russell Lissau/rlissau@daiyherald.com

Mundelein High School bookstore clerk KC Olson adjusts a display copy of the cookbook honoring longtime teacher Jerri Craven, who died in September. Russell Lissau/rlissau@daiyherald.com

Sales of a cookbook honoring a Mundelein High School teacher who died in September have exploded, far exceeding organizers' expectations for the project.

Titled "Foods With Jerri Craven: The Curriculum and Recipe Collection," the spiral-bound paperback is an homage to Craven, who taught Mundelein High's foods class for more than 25 years.

As of Tuesday, the school has sold or received orders for 385 cookbooks. Organizers expected to sell about 100 copies when the book went on sale about two weeks ago.

"It's amazing," said school counselor Kathy Schweda, who was friends with Craven and helped put together the project. "It simply speaks to who she was. She was memorable. She made lifelong connections with her students."

The 295-page book contains the recipes Craven taught in class and dozens of her personal favorites. Tips covering basic cooking, using a microwave, measurements and other culinary skills also are included.

The books are being printed at the school and put together by students. They cost $10 each, and proceeds will fund a scholarship in Craven's name.

Organizers thought some students, school staffers and parents would buy the books. But after a story appeared in the Daily Herald, orders started pouring in, school spokesman Ron Girard said.

"There was one order for 10 copies and three orders for eight copies, and a number of other smaller multiple orders," he said. "I got three."

The school even has received 25 out-of-state orders, something organizers didn't initially anticipate. A $5 fee now is tacked on for books requiring shipping.

Demand for the book has been so high, production stalled for a while so organizers could replenish materials, Girard said. More students have been added to the production team, too.

"We have also just added the note 'May not arrive before Christmas' on the online order form since production will stop on Dec. 16 when school is out for the holidays," Girard said.

Schweda called the book's popularity "phenomenal."

"It just blows me away," she said.

The cookbooks are also available at the main office or the school bookstore.

They also can be ordered online by going to the school's website, d120.org, and clicking the "RevTrak" link.