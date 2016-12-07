Dawn Patrol: Trial begins for man accused of killing East Dundee grandmother for inheritance

In a murder trial expected to last two weeks, prosecutors will argue that Richard Schmelzer stabbed the 85-year-old Darrington to death in her home on July 17, knowing he and his sister were two heirs to Darrington's estate and he was an executor for it. Full story.

Solon Mills man faces federal child pornography charges

A 66-year-old man from unincorporated McHenry County accused of using the internet to spread child pornography is facing federal charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois. Full story.

North Aurora house fire displaces family of 4

A house fire Tuesday caused significant damage to a two-story home and displaced a North Aurora family, authorities say. Full story.

Driver transported to hospital after crash with ComEd pole

A crash sent one driver to Northwest Community Hospital Tuesday after authorities say a vehicle struck a ComEd pole on Arlington Heights Road. Full story.

Owner of iconic Arlington Heights store dies at 99

Vern Hagenbring, the former owner of an iconic Arlington Heights store that helped anchor the village's downtown for 75 years, has died. Full story.

Delay in Kane County meeting minutes draws another rebuke by state's attorney

The logging of official Kane County Board meeting minutes is so far in arrears county officials may face criminal charges if the delay continues. Full story.

Zurich North America sued over condition of former HQ

Zurich North America faces a lawsuit from its former landlord over the conditions left behind at its former headquarters less than two miles away. Full story.

Indoor trampoline center planned in Elgin

A Texas-based company wants to turn a vacant former medical building in Elgin into an indoor amusement center with a trampoline park, laser tag, bowling, miniature golf, electric go-carts and arcade games. Full story.

Weather

Partly cloudy and 25 degrees this morning. Highs around 31 this afternoon, with lows tonight around 19. Full story.

Traffic

Fairfield Road in Lake Villa remains closed in both directions between Route 132 and Petite Lake Road until the end of December. Full story.

Blackhawks notch easy shutout win over Coyotes

the Blackhawks had no problem "tapping in" a 4-0 victory over Arizona at the United Center on Tuesday, getting 2 goals from Marian Hossa and 1 each from Artem Anisimov and Dennis Rasmussen. See John Dietz's take.