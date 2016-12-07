Organizers, city pull plug on Naperville Marathon

Slots in the first Naperville Marathon in 2013 were so coveted they sold out within 14 hours.

But when racers toe the starting line for the fifth annual event in 2017, there will be no marathon, no 26.2-mile endurance challenge, no pinnacle race for the toughest of runners.

Organizers with Naper Events LLC have scrapped the full marathon for next year in favor of a half marathon and a 5K on advice from the city's special events department that suggested clogging an extra 13 miles of roads was too much of an inconvenience for residents.

Everyone involved is choosing to see the race glass as half full and touting the switch to shorter distances as a diversifying move that will make the event more attractive to participants of all fitness levels.

"We think it actually gives us an opportunity to open up the race weekend to more runners and walkers with the 5K," race director Dave Sheble said. "It will give more people a chance to participate in what's become the premiere running weekend for Naperville."

The 2017 race is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 22, with the half marathon stepping off about 15 minutes before the 5K in downtown Naperville. A 1.2-mile race for little ones is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21, allowing them to complete a "Kids Marathon" after running one mile 25 other times throughout the summer and fall.

When the Edward Hospital Marathon and Half Marathon launched in 2013, hospital officials and race organizers said there was pent-up demand in Naperville for a 26.2-mile race right in town, with no travel to Chicago or another big city required.

Kris Hartner, owner of Naperville Running Company, said there was high interest in the race its first year, as runners and people in general enjoy being part of something new.

But by this year's Healthy Driven Naperville Marathon and Half Marathon on Oct. 23, full marathoners made up roughly 800 of the 4,000 combined finishers, Sheble said. The rest completed the half marathon -- many of them as charity runners for the Indian Prairie Educational Foundation, Naperville Education Foundation or other nonprofits.

Roughly 1,000 people signed up for the marathon, but Sheble said it's common at distance races nationwide for 20 percent of registrants not to attend because of injuries, lack of training or life getting in the way of running.

"I think the marathon is more difficult for runners to commit to short term," Sheble said.

While organizers would have continued to offer the full marathon with the number of registrants it was drawing, Sheble said city officials encouraged them to call it quits to ease traffic constraints on residents.

"When you look at how much disruption there is with the overall city for only a few people, it didn't make a ton of sense," Mayor Steve Chirico said.

Considering the scale of an event like a marathon, Chirico said the city received very few complaints. Still, closing 13 miles of roads will be less of an inconvenience than crippling double that amount -- even for only a few hours on a Sunday morning.

With a half marathon and a 5K, the Indian Prairie Educational Foundation expects the race will continue to be a major fundraiser for District 204 schools, Executive Director Susan Rasmus said.

Of 255 adult participants raising money for the charity in this year's race, only about 25 ran the full marathon, she said. Ninety-three who chose the half marathon never had completed a distance event before, opting for the more manageable distance as their first endurance challenge.

The relatively low interest in the marathon in Naperville doesn't mean runners in the Western suburbs are slacking or abandoning their sport. Rasmus said some who like to go long will run their main race at the Chicago Marathon earlier in October, then sign up for the Naperville event to give back to the schools in their community.

"I don't think it says anything about the running community in Naperville," Hartner said. "I think our community is as strong as it's ever been."