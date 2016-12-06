Yankees to retire Jeter's No 2 on May 14, last single digit

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2014, file photo, New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter speaks during a news conference, in Tampa, Fla.

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2014, file photo, New York Yankees' Derek Jeter, left, celebrates with C.C. Sebathia after driving in the game-winning run with a single against the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth inning of a baseball game, in New York. The Yankees won 6-5 in Jeter's final home game.

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2014, file photo, New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter (2) waves to fans during a pregame ceremony honoring the Yankees captain on Derek Jeter Day at Yankee Stadium in New York.

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2014, file photo, New York Yankee Derek Jeter jumps after hitting the game-winning single against the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth inning of a baseball game, in New York. It was Jeter's last home game of his career at Yankee Stadium.

NEW YORK -- Derek Jeter's No. 2 is being retired, the last of the New York Yankees' single digits.

The Yankees said Tuesday the number will be retired on May 14 before a Mother's Day game against Houston, and a plaque in his honor will be unveiled in Monument Park during the ceremony.

Jeter's number is the 21st retired by the team. He won five World Series titles and was a 14-time All-Star during a 20-season career that ended in 2014 and he is sixth in career hits with 3,465.

Jeter set Yankees records for hits, games (2,747), at-bats (11,195), doubles (544) and stolen bases (358).

New York previously retired No. 1 (Billy Martin, 1986), No. 3 (Babe Ruth, 1948), No. 4 (Lou Gehrig, 1939), No. 5 (Joe DiMaggio, 1952), No. 6 (Joe Torre, 2014), No. 7 (Mickey Mantle, 1969), No. 8 (Yogi Berra and Bill Dickey, 1972), No. 9 (Roger Maris, 1984), No. 10 (Phil Rizzuto, 1985), No. 15 (Thurman Munson, 1979), No. 16 (Whitey Ford, 1974), No. 20 (Jorge Posada, 2015), No. 23 (Don Mattingly, 1997), No. 32 (Elston Howard, 1984), No. 37 (Casey Stengel, 1970), No. 42 (Mariano Rivera, 2013), No. 44 (Reggie Jackson, 1993), No. 46 (Andy Pettitte, 2015), No. 49 (Ron Guidry, 2003) and No. 51 (Bernie Williams, 2015).

In addition, Jackie Robinson's No. 42 was retired throughout the major leagues in 1997.