Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 12/6/2016 1:07 PM

Michigan St DL McDowell enters draft, skips senior season

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2016, file photo, Michigan State's Malik McDowell, right, tackles Furman's Richard Hayes III for a 6-yard loss during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, in East Lansing, Mich. McDowell is entering the NFL draft, skipping his senior season. The standout defensive lineman made the announcement Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. He is projected to be a first-round pick.

    FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2016, file photo, Michigan State's Malik McDowell, right, tackles Furman's Richard Hayes III for a 6-yard loss during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, in East Lansing, Mich. McDowell is entering the NFL draft, skipping his senior season. The standout defensive lineman made the announcement Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. He is projected to be a first-round pick.
    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2016, file photo, Michigan State defensive lineman Malik McDowell poses for a photo during the team's NCAA college football media day, in East Lansing, Mich. McDowell is entering the NFL draft, skipping his senior season. The standout defensive lineman made the announcement Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. He is projected to be a first-round pick.

    FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2016, file photo, Michigan State defensive lineman Malik McDowell poses for a photo during the team's NCAA college football media day, in East Lansing, Mich. McDowell is entering the NFL draft, skipping his senior season. The standout defensive lineman made the announcement Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. He is projected to be a first-round pick.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State defensive lineman Malik McDowell is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft, where he is a potential first-round pick.

The 6-foot-6, 276-pound McDowell led the Spartans with seven tackles for losses, despite sitting out of three games with an apparent leg injury, and was named to The Associated Press All-Big Ten team. As a sophomore last year, he helped Michigan State win the Big Ten title and advance to the College Football Playoff. McDowell had 24 Â½ tackles for losses, including 7 Â½ sacks, in 23 starts and 36 games.

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio says McDowell is an extremely gifted player with the mindset to succeed at the next level.

McDowell made his announcement Tuesday.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account