Michigan St DL McDowell enters draft, skips senior season

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State defensive lineman Malik McDowell is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft, where he is a potential first-round pick.
The 6-foot-6, 276-pound McDowell led the Spartans with seven tackles for losses, despite sitting out of three games with an apparent leg injury, and was named to The Associated Press All-Big Ten team. As a sophomore last year, he helped Michigan State win the Big Ten title and advance to the College Football Playoff. McDowell had 24 Â½ tackles for losses, including 7 Â½ sacks, in 23 starts and 36 games.
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio says McDowell is an extremely gifted player with the mindset to succeed at the next level.
McDowell made his announcement Tuesday.
