Hayward scores 28, Jazz hold on for 112-105 win over Suns

Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe (2) lays the ball up as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, rear, defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in Salt Lake City. Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) defends against Utah Jazz center Boris Diaw (33) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in Salt Lake City. Associated Press

Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss (0) shoots as Utah Jazz center Boris Diaw (33) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in Salt Lake City. Associated Press

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) blocks the shot of Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in Salt Lake City. Associated Press

Phoenix Suns head coach Earl Watson looks on in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in Salt Lake City. Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe (2) passes the ball as Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward, rear, defends in the first half during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in Salt Lake City. Associated Press

Phoenix Suns forward Dragan Bender, right, guards Utah Jazz center Boris Diaw (33) in the first half during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in Salt Lake City. Associated Press

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks on Phoenix Suns' Tyson Chandler (4) and Eric Bledsoe (2) in the first half during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in Salt Lake City. Associated Press

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder shouts to his team in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in Salt Lake City. Associated Press

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) grabs a rebound as Phoenix Suns center Tyson Chandler (4) looks on in the first half during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in Salt Lake City. Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY -- Gordon Hayward scored 28 points and the Utah Jazz held on for a 112-105 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, their seventh win in eight games.

Rudy Gobert scored a career-high 22 points and had 11 rebounds and blocked four shots for the Jazz, who recovered after the Suns erased their big lead to tie it at 103.

Hayward had 11 third-quarter points to reach 20-plus points for the ninth consecutive game - the first Jazz player to do so since Carlos Boozer in 2007-08.

The Jazz sprinted out to a 25-10 lead thanks to an 8-0 run and never trailed. They led 65-45 at halftime after Hayward's pull-up 3-pointer highlighted a half-closing 11-2 stretch. The 65 points matched a Jazz season high for a half.

Devin Booker scored 21 points for the Suns.

TIP-INS

Suns: Phoenix turned over the ball 13 times in the first half and Utah converted them into 19 points. ... The Suns made six 3-pointers after hitting 10 in the previous three games.

Jazz: George Hill missed his fourth consecutive game with a sprained left big toe. ... Hill and Hayward have played just five games together and the Jazz are 5-0 in those games. ... Rodney Hood did not return after halftime with a sore right hamstring.

BACK ON THE BENCH

Jazz coach Quin Snyder was the latest member of the Jazz to be forced from a game due to a physical ailment. He missed Monday's game against the Lakers due to an illness, but returned Tuesday. Snyder said it's the first time he's ever missed a game as an assistant or head coach in 20 years.

"It was strange," Snyder said. "I had a small fever and then about midway through the fourth quarter, my fever jumped to over 103. So it was good I wasn't out there. It would have been unfair to the players and the staff."

HEY HEY, HAYWARD

Hayward is averaging career highs in points and rebounds and is playing at an All-Star level. Suns coach Earl Watson played three seasons in Utah, Hayward's first three seasons.

"He reminded me of a young Jerry West," Watson said. "Gordon has it, man. ... I knew it, I could see it immediately. There was something special about him. The unique part about him is he can impact the game beyond scoring.

"I remember Gordon just had this unique way about him. It was his rookie year. We played the Lakers. ... Gordon Hayward ran a pick-and-roll going to his left, Kobe was chasing him. Gordon jumped, lost the ball in the air, jumped off the right leg, got the ball and dunked it. I was like, 'Oh (shoot) this kid is special.'"

UP NEXT

Suns: Phoenix hosts a Pacers team it beat by 20 in Indiana in their last meeting on Nov. 18.

Jazz: Utah hosts Golden State on Thursday in their first meeting since Kevin Durant joined the Warriors during the offseason.