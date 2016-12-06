Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
updated: 12/6/2016 7:03 AM

Fraternity backs Indiana State chapter probation after death

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- A fraternity says it supports a decision by Indiana State University to place one of its chapters on probation following the accidental drowning of an 18-year-old freshman during an event in Illinois.

Sigma Chi Fraternity International's Executive Director Michael J. Church says in an emailed statement that its members are mourning Yiorgo Karnezis' Oct. 23 death and the fraternity is "grateful for the partnership and continued support" of the university.

The probation for Sigma Chi chapter runs through May 11, 2018. The chapter also won't be allowed to have any social events until the fall 2017 term.

The school has said that Karnezis of Munster, Indiana, apparently fell from a boat into a small pond during a Sigma Chi social event in the rural community of Dennison, Illinois.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account