After 9 years, Times Square hotel murder case headed to jury

NEW YORK -- A nearly decade-old murder case involving a prostitute's death in a shabby Times Square hotel was headed toward the jury room Tuesday, after being drawn out by debate over the validity of bite-mark evidence.

The suspect, Clarence Dean, wasn't in court as summations began Tuesday. He has declined to attend much of his trial.

Arrested days after Kristin Yitref's August 2007, Dean has spent one of the longest pretrial spells in jail of any New York City suspect. The wait partly reflected the bite-mark dispute, a chapter in a discussion in courts around the country about whether such comparisons are sound science.

Prosecutors say Dean, a convicted sex offender wanted in two states, brutally killed Yitref, a onetime design student turned crack-addicted streetwalker whose body was found shoved under a bed in his hotel room after he checked out.

Dean admitted he punched and choked Yitref but denied killing her, saying he blacked out from exertion while defending himself after she and her pimp attacked him and tried to steal his bag.

"Mr. Dean had to fight off two desperate thieves that ambushed him in his hotel room," said his lawyer, Sean Maher. "Mr. Dean is innocent."

But Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Robert Ferrari called Dean's claims "utterly unworthy of belief."

Dean "tried to portray himself as the victim . . . but in the end, his own words were enough to sink him," Ferrari said.

Yitref, 33, left her hometown of Yakima, Washington, in 1994 and landed in New York. She enrolled in design school but spiraled into drug use and a rough life. She'd lost part of a finger about three months before her death, according to a friend who testified Tuesday; it's not clear what befell the finger.

"I just think the big city swallowed her up," Yitref's aunt, Kristine Hamilton, said earlier this year.

Dean, 44, came to New York a few weeks before Yitref's death, wanted on charges of stealing a woman's car and draining her bank account in Tennessee and failing to comply with a sex offender registry law in Alabama. He had been required to register because of a lewd act involving a child in Palm Beach County, Florida.

In New York, Dean got a job busing glasses and doing other tasks at a club. Yitref propositioned him as he walked to and from work, Maher said.

After they went to his hotel room for a $40 tryst, Yitref's pimp burst in, joined Yitref in attacking him and then fled, Dean told police.

For years, prosecutors planned to include a controversial piece of evidence: a forensic comparison between Dean's teeth and a bite mark found on Yitref's body.

Dean's defense contested the comparison as junk science. Nationwide, at least 24 men have been exonerated since 2000 after facing murder or rape charges or convictions based on bite marks. Lawyers and experts have argued for years over whether bite-mark analysis is reliable enough for use in criminal cases.

A judge ruled in 2013 that the bite mark evidence could be used in Dean's case. But this past January, prosecutors said they no longer needed it to prove their case.

Jurors did hear about DNA found on the bite mark. Medical examiners determined the small DNA sample matched Yitref and an unidentified second person. The defense noted it didn't match Dean; the prosecution argued he simply didn't leave enough of his DNA behind.