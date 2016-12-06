Hoffman Estates approves sergeants' contract, 2017 budget

Hoffman Estates village board members Monday approved a new three-year contract with their police sergeants -- making it the last foreseeable component of the 2017 budget they adopted at the same meeting.

The village's 11 sergeant positions will receive 2 percent raises at the beginnings of 2017, 2018 and 2019, Deputy Village Manager Dan O'Malley said.

There is a five-step salary program for the police sergeants, of which three of them are currently at the top. Those highest earners will make $117,328 in 2017, $119,675 in 2018 and $122,068 in 2018.

All of Hoffman Estates' other employee unions are now in the middle of approved contracts, making 2017 a year without any collective bargaining negotiations, O'Malley said.

Police patrol officers and public works employees also will receive 2 percent raises at the beginning of 2017. Firefighter/paramedics will receive a 1 percent raise on Jan. 1 and another on July 1.

The aggregate salary increase for all nonunion employees of the village will be 2.5 percent next year. Hoffman Estates plans to both add and eliminate several full- and part-time positions during the course of 2017, resulting in a net increase of 4.9 full-time employees.

The newly approved budget calls for $58.4 million of spending in the general fund, a 4.6 percent increase over what was budgeted for 2016.

The $22.5 million capital improvement fund includes $10.6 million for streets and related infrastructure, $3 million for water and sanitary sewer projects, $2.6 million for new equipment including vehicles, $1.1 million for upkeep of buildings and $641,410 for technology upgrades.

Another $4.6 million is budgeted for miscellaneous capital projects including bike trails, storm sewer improvements and work on the outdoor amphitheater and parking lot of the Village Green near the Sears Centre Arena.