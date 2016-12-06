Breaking News Bar
 
Dawn Patrol: Immigrants urged to learn their rights

  • About 100 people attended a forum about immigration issues Monday in Mundelein.

  • Army veteran Everitt Schlegel of Elgin, left, is greeted by Hal Burke of Westmont on Monday during the annual Pearl Harbor Day luncheon in Aurora.

Immigrants urged to learn their rights, stay involved

Immigrants concerned about their futures in the United States in Republican Donald Trump's upcoming presidential administration were urged to stay calm and educate themselves about their rights during a forum last night in Mundelein. About 150 people filled the gym at Washington Elementary School to hear speakers including representatives of the Mexican Consulate in Chicago, state Rep. Carol Sente of Vernon Hills and Mundelein Public Safety Director Eric Guenther. Full story.

Pearl Harbor survivors honored in Aurora

It wasn't too long ago that survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor filled several tables when the Aurora Council of the Navy League of the United States held its annual memorial luncheon. Yesterday, Army veteran Everitt Schlegel of Elgin and Navy veteran Joe Triolo of Zion were the only two Pearl Harbor survivors to be recognized at the 47th annual luncheon at Gaslite Manor Banquets. Full story.

Rosemont man admits killing 14-year-old Des Plaines boy

The stress Patrick Boswell's family endured awaiting his killer's trial ended yesterday with a guilty plea from a gang member who received a 28-year prison sentence after he admitted shooting the Des Plaines 14-year-old nearly two years ago. Full story.

Gurnee board OK with police body cameras, stun guns

Gurnee Police Chief Kevin Woodside received an informal thumbs-up from the village board Monday night for a proposal to equip all officers with body-worn cameras and stun guns. Full story.

Foxx says she'll be a regular at suburban courthouses

New Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said yesterday a top priority as she takes the helm of the prosecutor's office is to get to know issues and staff at suburban courthouses. Fox visited juvenile courts and the George N. Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago on Monday and plans upcoming stops at courthouses in Rolling Meadows, Skokie and Markham. They won't be one-time visits, she says. Full story.

It's already Christmas for kids at Fox Lake 'Shop with a Cop'

Santa arrived a little early for Fox Lake-area children this year. Roughly 40 kids were treated Monday to a shopping spree during the annual "Shop with a Cop" at the Johnsburg Wal-Mart. Full story.

Weather

Cloudy and 32 degrees this morning. Highs this afternoon around 38, with lows tonight in the mid 20s. Full story.

Traffic

Construction of the new Route 390 extension has reduced Prospect Avenue in Itasca to one lane in each direction between Granville Avenue and Pierce Road. Full story.

The Bulls' Dwyane Wade, left, and Jimmy Butler show their frustration at the end of a 112-110 home loss Monday night to Portland.
Wade scores 34, but Bulls lose to Portland

With Rajon Rondo sitting out with a one-game suspension, the Bulls faded down the stretch last night and lost to Portland 112-110 at the United Center. The Bulls (11-9) have lost three of their last four, with the lone victory against Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland. Read beat writer Mike McGraw's full report here.

White Sox ace Chris Sale could be on his way to the Nationals.
Are the Sox close to trading Sale?

The Nationals reportedly made big strides in acquiring pitcher Chris Sale from the White Sox Monday night, offering a package headed by top prospects Lucas Giolito, a right-handed starter, and outfielder Victor Robles. Is that going to be enough for Sale, a five-time all-star? Read beat writer Scot Gregor's full report here.

