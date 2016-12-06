Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 12/6/2016 12:24 PM

Aurora man charged with attempted aggravated robbery

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Steven Willett of Aurora is charged with attempted aggravated robbery in connection with a bakery stickup that went bad.

    Steven Willett of Aurora is charged with attempted aggravated robbery in connection with a bakery stickup that went bad.

 
Daily Herald report

A 44-year-old Aurora man has been charged with attempted aggravated robbery after authorities said he tried to stickup a bakery Oct. 26 on the city's near east side.

Steven H. Willett, of the 100 block of West Gelena Boulevard, is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail at the Kane County Correctional Center in St. Charles.

Willett is accused of entering the bakery on the 200 block of Jackson Street around 10 p.m. Oct. 26 and implying he had a weapon before demanding money from two female workers, police said Tuesday. When one of the employees became frightened and ran to the back of the store, Willett fled without taking anything.

No injuries were reported.

Police said their probe led them to Willett and they took him into custody without incident around 12:40 a.m. Dec. 2 when an officer saw him walking near River Street and North Avenue.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account