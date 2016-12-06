Aurora man charged with attempted aggravated robbery

hello

Steven Willett of Aurora is charged with attempted aggravated robbery in connection with a bakery stickup that went bad.

A 44-year-old Aurora man has been charged with attempted aggravated robbery after authorities said he tried to stickup a bakery Oct. 26 on the city's near east side.

Steven H. Willett, of the 100 block of West Gelena Boulevard, is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail at the Kane County Correctional Center in St. Charles.

Willett is accused of entering the bakery on the 200 block of Jackson Street around 10 p.m. Oct. 26 and implying he had a weapon before demanding money from two female workers, police said Tuesday. When one of the employees became frightened and ran to the back of the store, Willett fled without taking anything.

No injuries were reported.

Police said their probe led them to Willett and they took him into custody without incident around 12:40 a.m. Dec. 2 when an officer saw him walking near River Street and North Avenue.