Attorneys say evidence shows Zion man did not cause fatal Lindenhurst crash

hello

Attorneys for a Zion man accused of recklessly causing a crash that killed a Lindenhurst man and his daughter claims they have evidence showing their client was not at fault.

Attorneys Jed Stone and Paul Wharton said an accident reconstruction shows Christopher Romano, 33, drove through a yellow light moments before his Nissan pickup truck slammed into a Kia at routes 45 and 132 in Lindenhurst in August 2015, killing 50-year-old Chris Winiewicz and his 15-year-old daughter, Haylie.

The attorneys said there is "no evidence that Mr. Romano ran a red light."

"My client was not reckless and recklessness did not cause this accident," Stone said after court.

Stone and Wharton told Judge Victoria Rossetti during a court hearing Tuesday they intend to take the case to trial.

Romano, of the 15000 block of Russell Road, faces up to five years in prison if found guilty of three counts of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle. He also was charged with one count of aggravated reckless driving resulting in bodily harm. He could be sentenced to up to three years in prison if found guilty of that charge, officials said.

Romano is free from Lake County jail after posting the required 10 percent of his $100,000 bail.

Assistant State's Attorney Michael Ori did not comment during or after the hearing. Ori said previously Romano violated several vehicle codes that resulted in the crash.

Ashley Winiewicz, 16, was driving the family's Kia when it collided with the pickup truck driven by Romano. Ashley survived the crash, as did Romano's passenger, Jacob Stone, 25, of Bartlett.

Wharton said their accident reconstruction shows the Kia turned left in front of the Nissan just before the vehicles collided.

"Our reports show the Kia went from zero to 21 miles per hour to drive through the intersection," Wharton said, adding the "terrible tragedy is not Mr. Romano's fault."

The two sides are due back in court Feb. 1.