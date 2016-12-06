Morgan Stanley Foundation grant supports food for kids

Local managers and employees from Morgan Stanley on Tuesday presented the Northern Illinois Food Bank with a $50,000 check to support its child nutrition programs and helped pack and sort food at the organization's North suburban center in Park City.

The grant is part of the Morgan Stanley Foundation's recently announced $8 million, four-year pledge to help Feeding America's national network of 200 food banks.

Since 2009, the Foundation has given more than $21 million to Feeding America members. That includes $150,000 to the Northern Illinois Food Bank, which covers 13 counties outside of Cook County.

"We are grateful for their dedication to and passion for our mission of feeding our hungry neighbors," said Julie Yurko, food bank president and CEO.

During the fiscal year ending June 30, the organization served 62.5 million meals in its jurisdiction, according to spokeswoman Elizabeth Gartman

"It's very eye-opening," she said. "One in five children in northern Illinois face hunger. You don't realize the need until you see these numbers."

Among other locations, the organization operates food pantries at seven schools in Kane, Winnebago and DuPage counties. The $50,000 donation will be used to purchase equipment and food for schools in Bensenville, Rockford and Burr Ridge/Willowbrook, she added.

According to Steve Austin, Midwest regional director for Morgan Stanley, employees volunteer regularly with Northern Illinois Food Bank, and the grant will provide more children with food they need to learn, grow and thrive.

Nancy Curby, an executive with Feeding America, said more than 13 million children in the U.S. are at risk of hunger, and grants like this one make a "vital difference" in providing children with nutritious meals.

Northern Illinois Food Bank works with food manufacturers, grocers, corporations, foundations and others to donate food and funds, and package food for distribution to 800 community food pantries and feeding programs.

"It does make a huge difference for us," Gartman said of the grant. "We can turn $1 into $8 of groceries for our hungry neighbors."

Visit www.solvehungertoday.org to volunteer, donate or get involved.