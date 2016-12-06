11 Grammy facts: Beyonce's a rock star, Amy Schumer gets nod

hello

FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2016, file photo, Chance The Rapper performs at The Budweiser Made In America Festival in Philadelphia. The breakout performer scored seven Grammy nominations including best new artist, announced Tuesday, Dec. 6. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

FILE -In this Jan. 17, 2016 file photo, Amy Schumer arrives at the 21st annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. During the Grammy nominations, announced Tuesday, Dec. 6, the comedian-actress was nominated for best spoken word album and comedy album. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2016, file photo, singer Beyonce Knowles attends the Tidal X: 1015 benefit concert in New York. Beyonce set a record for earning Grammy nominations, announced Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the rock, pop, R&B and rap categories in the same year with her diverse album, âLemonade.â Only two other acts have earned nominations in those same four categories, Paul McCartney and Janet Jackson, but never in the same year. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

NEW YORK -- A look at interesting factoids during the Grammy nominations, announced Tuesday:

______

BEYONCE IS A ROCK STAR

Beyonce set a record for earning nominations in the rock, pop, R&B and rap categories in the same year with her diverse album, "Lemonade." Only two other acts have earned nominations in those same four categories - Paul McCartney and Janet Jackson - but never in the same year.

______

BEYONCE VS. ADELE

The Grammys are basically the battle of Beyonce and Adele: In four of her five nominations, Adele will go toe-to-toe with Queen Bey. Hello!

______

YOU'VE BEEN SNUBBED

Though Beyonce earned a whopping nine nominations, it's a surprise her name didn't pop up in the best R&B song and R&B performance categories, which she has dominated in the past. Speaking of R&B, Solange's epic "A Seat at the Table" was surprisingly snubbed in the best urban contemporary album category, as was Chris Brown's "Royalty," which didn't earn the singer a single nod.

And while Drake has eight nominations, how could his No. 1 hit "One Dance" not earn one nomination? Other snubs include Shawn Mendes, who was a shoo-in for best new artist, and Coldplay, who only earned one nomination for best music video and was shut out of the rock honors.

______

BRUNO MARS, THE PRODUCER, SHINES

Bruno Mars just released a new album - too late for the 2017 nominations - so he'll likely dominate the 2018 Grammys. But thanks to co-producing "All I Ask" for Adele, he's nominated for album of the year (it appears on her best-seller "25"). OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder also produced a track on "25," earning him a nomination. Beyonce's album of the year nomination also gives nominations to producers and featured guests like the Weeknd, Jack White, Kendrick Lamar, Mike Will Made-It and James Blake. Skrillex, Scooter Braun, Kanye West and Rihanna earned album of the year nods thanks to Bieber's and Drake's albums.

______

DIPLO VS. DIPLO

Diplo, who produced on Bieber and Beyonce's albums, will battle himself for album of the year.

______

LIVE WITH KELLY

More and more, performers submit live performances of older songs and earn Grammy nominations. Kelly Clarkson, who sang her emotional "Piece by Piece" on "American Idol" and burst into tears during the performance, is nominated for that version of the song for best pop solo performance. The song became a Top 10 hit after Clarkson's "Idol" performance.

Alabama Shakes, who won three Grammys earlier this year, is nominated for a live version of "Joe" from Austin City Limits in the best rock performance category, where Disturbed's performance on the "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" show of "The Sound of Silence" is also nominated.

Adele and Pharrell are a few of the acts who have won Grammys for live versions of their hit songs.

_____

LONG LIVE THE DEAD

David Bowie died in January but near the one-year anniversary of his death, he could win Grammy gold. "Blackstar," his final album, earned four nominations. Joey Feek, of the duo Joey + Rory, also died of cancer this year. The group is nominated for best gospel roots album for "Hymns."

_____

AMY SCHUMER GETS GRAMMY LOVE

Wait, Amy Schumer and not Amy Winehouse? Right. The comedian-actress is nominated for best spoken word album and comedy album. Her competition in those categories includes Carol Burnett, Patton Oswalt, Margaret Cho, Tig Notaro, David Cross, Elvis Costello and Patti Smith.

_____

FIRST TIME AROUND THE BLOCK

A number of acts who have released multiple albums are finally earning their first Grammy nomination, including Demi Lovato, Solange, Blink-182, twenty one pilots, Chance the Rapper, Baroness, Mike Posner, Gojira and Periphery.

_____

POPPING INTO THE COUNTRY CATERGORY

Best country duo/group performance is being invaded by pop singers. Pink is nominated for her song with Kenny Chesney; Elle King is competing with her collaboration with Dierks Bentley; and a cappella group Pentatonix share a nomination for a song with Dolly Parton.

_____

BEING YOUR OWN WORST ENEMY

Chance the Rapper has seven nominations, but he will compete with himself for best rap song, where he is nominated three times. And Kanye West is nominated twice in three different rap categories.