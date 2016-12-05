Breaking News Bar
 
Bach, Reedie clear air over Russian doping scandal

  FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2016, file photo, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, second from left, is flaked by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, left, and LA 2024 chairman Casey Wasserman, second from right, and UCLA chancellor Gene Block, right, during a news conference in Los Angeles.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- The presidents of the IOC and World Anti-Doping Agency have met to work out their "perceived differences" over the Russian doping scandal.

IOC President Thomas Bach and WADA head Craig Reedie say they have agreed to "move forward together" in fighting doping and protecting clean athletes.

The two met in Lausanne on Monday ahead of a three-day International Olympic Committee executive board meeting. On Friday, WADA investigator Richard McLaren will release his latest report into Russian doping, including evidence of manipulation of samples at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games.

The IOC and WADA clashed over the summer after the agency recommended that Russia be banned outright from the Rio de Janeiro Games. The IOC rejected the call, instead allowing international federations to decide which Russians could compete.

Bach said after Monday's meeting that he was "very happy that any perceived misunderstandings could be clarified."

