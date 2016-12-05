Mayfield wins Burlsworth Award for a second straight year

SPRINGDALE, Ark. -- Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has won the Burlsworth Award for a second straight year, becoming the first two-time winner of the award given to the top college football player who began his career as a walk-on.
Mayfield leads the country in passing efficiency this season, having thrown 38 touchdowns and only eight interceptions while leading the Sooners to the Big 12 championship and a Sugar Bowl berth.
Mayfield began his career as a walk-on at Texas Tech.
Washington State quarterback Luke Falk and Northwestern wide receiver Austin Carr were the other finalists. The award is named after former Arkansas offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth, who went from a walk-on to All-American with the Razorbacks and was killed in a car accident after being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts.