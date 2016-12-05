Mayfield wins Burlsworth Award for a second straight year

hello

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs in front of Oklahoma State defensive tackle Darrion Daniels (79) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Norman, Okla. Oklahoma won 38-20. Associated Press

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, right, hugs offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley, left, after defeating Oklahoma State 38-20 in an NCAA college football game to win the Big 12 conference championship, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Norman, Okla. Associated Press

SPRINGDALE, Ark. -- Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has won the Burlsworth Award for a second straight year, becoming the first two-time winner of the award given to the top college football player who began his career as a walk-on.

Mayfield leads the country in passing efficiency this season, having thrown 38 touchdowns and only eight interceptions while leading the Sooners to the Big 12 championship and a Sugar Bowl berth.

Mayfield began his career as a walk-on at Texas Tech.

Washington State quarterback Luke Falk and Northwestern wide receiver Austin Carr were the other finalists. The award is named after former Arkansas offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth, who went from a walk-on to All-American with the Razorbacks and was killed in a car accident after being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts.