Gasol, Grizzlies outlast Pelicans, 110-108 in double OT

New Orleans Pelicans center Omer Asik (3) battles under the basket againstMemphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen (9) and forward JaMychal Green (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry challenges an official in the first half of an NBA basketball against the Memphis Grizzlies game in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale questions an official in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans guard Langston Galloway (10) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies forward Deyonta Davis (23) and forward Jarell Martin (1) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jarell Martin (1) battles for a rebound against New Orleans Pelicans forward Terrence Jones (9) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies forward JaMychal Green (0) and center Marc Gasol, left, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies forward JaMychal Green (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) goes to the basket between New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) and center Omer Asik (3) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS -- Marc Gasol had 28 points, including a game-tying 3-pointer with seven seconds left in regulation, to go with 11 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies outlasted the New Orleans Pelicans 110-108 in double overtime on Monday night.

Gasol blocked two shots, including one by Terrence Jones that could have given the Pelicans the lead in the final seconds of the first overtime. And the Spaniard's 17-foot jumper with 1:16 left in the second overtime wound up being the winning basket.

Troy Daniels hit seven 3s and finished with 29 points for Memphis, including a game-tying 3 with 15 seconds left in the first overtime.

Anthony Davis had 28 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans. Langston Galloway hit six 3s and scored a season-high 26 points, but missed a corner 3 that could have won it as second extra period ended.

Tony Allen had 19 points, 14 rebounds and three steals for the Grizzlies, who've won three straight despite having a handful of regulars injured. JaMychal Green grabbed 15 rebounds to go with two blocks and two steals, while Andrew Harrison scored 12 points and Troy Williams 11.

Jones had 10 points for the Pelicans, who've lost three straight and had just nine players in uniform while playing on the second of back-to-back nights. New Orleans lost in Oklahoma City on Sunday night, when Davis played 43 minutes. The star forward had played more than 90 minutes in about 26 hours by the time his off-balance 15-footer clanged off the rim with 55 seconds left in the second OT with his team trailing by a basket.

New Orleans managed to stop Memphis on its next possession and wound up with three shots to win or tie. Galloway missed a 3, but Solomon Hill rebounded for the Pelicans with 22 seconds left. New Orleans then ran a play for Davis, who missed amid a crowd of defenders inside. But Davis tied up Gasol on the rebound and then won a jump ball, leading to Galloway's final 3-point attempt at the horn.

Memphis led by as many as 10 points early in the fourth quarter when Williams hit a corner 3 and breakaway dunk in succession to make it 81-71.

New Orleans responded with five quick points on Alexis Ajinca's dunk and Anthony Brown's 3, and the Pelicans continued to peck away until Jones' fast-break layup, which came shortly after Galloway's 3, gave New Orleans its first lead of the fourth quarter at 90-89 with 2:58 to go, setting up the tense finish.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Memphis had only 10 players in uniform. ... The Grizzlies announced that forward James Ennis, sidelined since straining his right calf at Charlotte on Nov. 21, has begun non-contact, on-court basketball activities. The club says Ennis will remain listed as out for all games this week and be re-evaluated in seven to 10 days. ... Former LSU player Jarell Martin was 1 of 8 shooting for two points with nine rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench.

Pelicans: Prior to tip-off, the Pelicans announced guards Jrue Holiday and E'Twaun Moore would not play because they each had toe injuries. Dante Cunningham (right fibula), Tyreke Evans (right knee, left calf) and Quincy Pondexter (left knee) also all out and every available player saw at least 13 minutes of action. ... Buddy Hield, drafted sixth overall last summer, got his second start of the season and scored eight points in 24 minutes.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Memphis also won a double-overtime game against the 76ers last month.

Pelicans: Host Philadelphia on Thursday night.

___

An earlier version of this story incorrectly referred to Harrison, rather than Daniels, hitting a 3-pointer late in the first overtime.