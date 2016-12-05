Chicago Bulls suspend Rajon Rondo for 1 game

Veteran guard Rajon Rondo has been suspended by the Bulls and will miss tonight's game against Portland. Associated Press/file

Three days after helping upset the Cleveland Cavaliers with a triple-double performance, Bulls guard Rajon Rondo has been suspended for one game for "conduct detrimental to the team," Bulls officials announced Monday.

The Bulls said Rondo will serve his one-game suspension tonight as the Bulls host Portland.

After his terrific performance against Cleveland on Friday, Rondo had a disappointing showing at Dallas against the Mavericks on Saturday when he finished to just 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 5 turnovers in a 107-82 defeat.

The Bulls are Rondo's third team since leaving Boston after nearly 8½ seasons with the Celtics.

This season, Rondo has averaged 8.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 17 starts.

