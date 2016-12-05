Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/5/2016 12:59 PM

Police won't know for days if officers fired fatal shot

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ELKHART, Ind. -- Police are awaiting ballistics tests to determine whether an officer or someone else fired the shot that killed a northern Indiana man.

Elkhart police say two officers were responding to a burglary report around 3:40 a.m. Sunday when they heard nearby gunshots, ran to the scene and opened fire. Police haven't said what prompted officers to use their weapons.

Police spokesman Sgt. Chris Snyder said Monday that an autopsy was being conducted on 29-year-old Norman Gary, but it would likely take several days before ballistic tests show who fired the fatal shot.

State Police Sgt. Trent Smith said no new information was expected Monday from his office, which is helping in the investigation. He noted the officers involved haven't been interviewed yet, which he said is standard protocol.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account