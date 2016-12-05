Police won't know for days if officers fired fatal shot

ELKHART, Ind. -- Police are awaiting ballistics tests to determine whether an officer or someone else fired the shot that killed a northern Indiana man.

Elkhart police say two officers were responding to a burglary report around 3:40 a.m. Sunday when they heard nearby gunshots, ran to the scene and opened fire. Police haven't said what prompted officers to use their weapons.

Police spokesman Sgt. Chris Snyder said Monday that an autopsy was being conducted on 29-year-old Norman Gary, but it would likely take several days before ballistic tests show who fired the fatal shot.

State Police Sgt. Trent Smith said no new information was expected Monday from his office, which is helping in the investigation. He noted the officers involved haven't been interviewed yet, which he said is standard protocol.