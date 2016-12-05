Images:The Daily Herald's The Week in Pictures

Breaking News Bar
 
Daily Herald photographers were busy taking pictures of holiday tree lightings, officials being sworn into office and the hottest Christmas toys for the Week in Pictures gallery.

Anna Fintzen, 15, right, of Geneva plays the part of Santa Lucia as Lucy Bridges, 13, left, plays a Santa Lucia attendant on Friday during the Christmas Walk Weekend festivities in downtown Geneva.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Baggage handlers, wheelchair attendants and cabin cleaners picketed outside O'Hare International Airport Tuesday for higher wages.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
O'Hare Airport employees rally for $15 pay on Tuesday outside of Terminal 3.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Susan Weiss talks about her son, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kevin Mose Weiss, during a memorial for him on Monday at Christian Liberty Academy in Arlington Heights. The former graduate died a year ago in a military helicopter crash while serving in the Army.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Fourth grade students hold up flags during a memorial for Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kevin Mose Weiss on Monday at Christian Liberty Academy in Arlington Heights.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Streamwood High School senior Olivia Hein, right, potraying "Goneril", smiles as she is embraced by Haley Fish portraying King Lear on Thursday during line rehearsal for the Streamwood High School production of King Lear in the school auditorium. Goneril is King Lear's eldest daughter in the play.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Fireworks light the sky during the Rolling Meadows holiday tree lighting Thursday evening.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Six-month-old Gianna Barajas visits with Santa Claus during the Rolling Meadows holiday tree lighting outside Thursday evening.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Shoppers look over seasonal crafts by Christmas Memories of Richmond during College of Lake County's first Holiday Gift & Craft fair at the Grayslake campus Thursday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Elgin Mayor David Kaptain gives his annual "state of the city" address at the Elgin Area Chamber of Commerce breakfast Thursday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Lake County Assistant States Attorneys are sworn in during a ceremony at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan Thursday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Erin Cartwright Weinstein, right, and Circuit Court Judge Jame Borras hug after she was sworn in as the Lake County Circuit Clerk at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan Thursday morning.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich Learning Express sales associate Taylor Ostrowski holds the store's only (and not for sale) Hatchimals which is one of the hottest Christmas toys this year. This version is a Hatchimals Draggles and which was named Lil Blue by store customers.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Bev Horne/bhorne@dailyherald.comLisle Police Chief Dave Anderson gives a hug to Vera Bass, daughter of Ron Allen of Naperville, who was murdered in Chicago on Thursday. Also pictured is Keith Allen, left, and Fred Greenwood, center.
Daily Herald Fox Valley Editor Mike Smith poses for a photo with the Chicago Cubs World Series trophy Friday as it made a stop to the newspaper's Arlington Heights headquarters.
  Daily Herald Fox Valley Editor Mike Smith poses for a photo with the Chicago Cubs World Series trophy Friday as it made a stop to the newspaper's Arlington Heights headquarters.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Daily Herald reporters Jessica Cilella, left, and Katlyn Smith brought a W flag as company employees and family members got a chance to have their picture taken with the Chicago Cubs World Series trophy in Arlington Heights Friday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
David Coulter of Batavia , left, and his wife Janice, right, pose for a selfie in front of Geneva's community Christmas tree with children Alec and Sophia Friday.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Residents enjoy a fireworks show during Mundelein's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony Friday night at Kracklauer Park.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Residents gather Friday to enjoy Des Plaines' holiday lighting festivities in Metropolitan Square.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Hundreds of locals attended the lighting of the Village Christmas tree and enjoyed the sounds of the Dundee-Crown Chamber Choir.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Carol Stream held its Community Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony Friday at the Ross Ferraro Town Center.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
