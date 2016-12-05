Streamwood choir gives voice to low-income kids

hello

Director David Hain says the idea for the Streamwood Children's Choir stemmed from Streamwood High School's production of "The Wizard of Oz." Courtesy of David Hain

Participation in the Streamwood Children's Choir requires a nominal fee of $1 for each day of rehearsal. Courtesy of David Hain

A new children's choir for low-income kids will perform its first holiday concert Dec. 15 at Streamwood High School. It is led by Streamwood High School choir director David Hain, center back, who is joined here by assistant director Audrey Lai, right, and some members of the choir. Courtesy of David Hain

A Streamwood children's choir that gives voice to low-income kids is preparing for its first holiday concert with the help of local high school students.

The Streamwood Children's Choir -- established by Streamwood High School orchestra and choir director David Hain and the Streamwood Choral Society -- comprises a diverse group of students from the elementary and middle schools that feed into Streamwood and other Elgin Area School District U-46 high schools.

The idea stemmed from Streamwood High School's spring musical, "The Wizard of Oz," which included numerous children cast as munchkins.

"They had so much fun, and the parents asked if we could turn this into a children's choir," said Hain, children's choir director.

Open auditions were held over the summer, when 75 children showed up. Organizers like Rhonda Weihofen, children's choir board president, said the response underscores the need for a community youth choir that also is affordable.

"We were overwhelmed," Weihofen said. "There was nothing out there for them ... nothing in the neighborhood or schools. There's no groups that they fit into."

The choir is open to children 6 through 13. Participation requires a nominal fee of $1 for each day of rehearsal -- roughly $13 annually per family.

"We're trying to keep the cost down to a minimum," Weihofen said. "We have single parents. We have low-income kids. Music is just such a great part of children's lives, we want them to have the opportunity to experience that. Since this is a very new venture we are just now trying to figure out what the costs are. That's our goal: to make it affordable for the kids."

The choir rehearses at Streamwood High School once a week on Mondays, which costs the group $26 per day to rent. Rehearsal fees likely will be eliminated after the Dec. 15 holiday concert, which will serve as a fundraiser. It will feature several traditional Christmas carols and winter songs beginning at 7 p.m. in the high school's auditorium, 701 Schaumburg Road. It is open to the community for $2 per ticket.

The choir's first performance was during Streamwood's Summer Celebration in July. Organizers plan for the ensemble to perform at various community events, and perhaps even participate in competitions.

High school students are helping teach and train the younger kids where needed.

"Some of them can't even read yet. They learn so quickly. You see their faces light up," said Audrey Lai, assistant choir director.

Lai, 23, a 2012 graduate of Streamwood High School, is studying music performance at Elgin Community College. She also gives private music lessons for violin, voice and piano.

"I've really enjoyed working with the choir," said Lai, who is interning with the Streamwood Choral Society. "They just absorb everything you teach them and they are so excited to be there. I wish this was around when I was young.

"Being a musician as a child can be so expensive," she added. "It can be very strenuous, not only financially but also is a time commitment for the family. One of the founding principles for the choir is that it will cost very little to nothing for the parents."

For choir members for whom English is a second language, Lai sings songs in Spanish to make them feel comfortable.

"They feel like a valued member of the ensemble because they are bilingual," she said. "It just gives every student the opportunity to perform, to contribute and feel proud of something. I love that we found a way to include low-income students that come from all different walks of life. Diversity makes music beautiful."