2 Aurora teens charged with attempted murder

hello

Two Aurora teens have been charged with attempted murder in connection with the Dec. 2 stabbing of two other boys near East Aurora High School, police said Monday.

The suspects, ages 15 and 16, are charged as juveniles with attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery and mob action. The 15-year-old also is charged with armed violence with a knife.

Both are being held at the Kane County Youth Home in St. Charles.

The two victims are 16-year-old boys from Aurora.

Police said dozens of officers responded about 2:15 p.m. Friday to a report of a fight and stabbing before school was dismissed for the day on the 800 block of Fifth Avenue, across from East Aurora. The school was placed on soft lockdown during the early phase of the investigation.

Police said the 15-year-old suspect stabbed both boys with a knife during the fight.

The victims ran about a block west after being stabbed, police said. Officers found them there and they were taken to an Aurora hospital by paramedics.

One of the boys was stabbed several times and the other was stabbed at least twice, police said. None of their wounds are considered life-threatening.

The two suspects, meanwhile, ran east from the scene and were apprehended without incident about seven minutes later near Ohio Street and Harriet Avenue. Police said they recovered the knife from the 15-year-old.

Police said it appears everyone involved in the fight had been part of a verbal confrontation earlier in the day inside the school and had left the building early.

They said it appears the fight was gang-related.