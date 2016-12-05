Ex-St. Charles North dean's assistant gets 4 years for sexually abusing student

hello

A former St. Charles North High School dean's assistant was sentenced to four years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a student.

Christopher A. Lee, 31, was arrested last year on charges he had sex with a 17-year-old St. Charles North High School student at his apartment on the 300 block of North 15th Street between Feb. 1, 2015 and May 6, 2015, according to Kane County court records.

Lee was set to go on trial Monday when he pleaded guilty before Judge John Barsanti.

In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed more severe charges of criminal sexual assault. Lee also had been charged with distributing explicit materials to a minor, a misdemeanor.

Prosecutors said Lee abused his position of power and trust by having sexual contact with the victim over that three-month span.

"Parents rightfully trust that their children are in good hands at school. Mr. Lee defied that trust," said Kane County State's Attorney Joe McMahon, who thanked St. Charles Unit District 300 officials and St. Charles police for their help in the investigation. "Students deserve a safe environment to learn and grow, and not be taken advantage of. This sentence reflects that."

Lee faced up to 15 years in prison if convicted of criminal sexual assault. The sex abuse charge he did admit to Monday carried a punishment range of three to seven years in prison.

Lee was fired after his arrest in May 2015, and, according to a police affidavit used to secure a search warrant, told authorities he had sex with the girl at his apartment after picking her up from Charlestowne Mall. He also kissed her at the school while out of view of security cameras, and sent her explicit photos using Snapchat, authorities said.

The victim also sent Lee explicit photos via Snapchat, according to the affidavit.

Lee is free on $15,000 bond and will begin serving his sentence on Dec. 27.

He can have his sentence cut in half for good behavior in prison, but must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.