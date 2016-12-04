The Latest: Time to find out bowl destinations

NEW YORK -- The Latest on the College Football Playoff and bowl selection (all times local):
10:12 a.m.
Most postseason-bound college football teams and their fans will find out where they're going bowling on Sunday.
A few already know.
BYU (8-4) accepted a bid to this year's Poinsettia Bowl back in November 2013 - and will also be there in 2018, provided the Cougars aren't in the College Football Playoff that season.
On Friday, the Bahamas Bowl revealed Eastern Michigan (7-5) and Old Dominion (9-3) are this year's matchup there. Navy's loss to Temple on Saturday in the American Athletic Conference championship game ensures the Midshipmen (9-3, with Army-Navy left) will play in the Armed Forces Bowl.
And it'll be SWAC champion Grambling (10-1) and MEAC champion North Carolina Central (9-2) squaring off on Dec. 17 at the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta. That pairing was finalized Saturday.