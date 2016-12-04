Breaking News Bar
 
12/4/2016

The Latest: Time to find out bowl destinations

  • Oklahoma holds up the Big 12 Trophy after defeating Oklahoma State 38-20 in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Norman, Okla.

    Associated Press

  • Penn State's Ayron Monroe celebrates Penn State defeated Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Indianapolis. Penn State won 38-31.

    Associated Press

  • Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates his touchdown, during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Orlando, Fla.

    Associated Press

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- The Latest on the College Football Playoff and bowl selection (all times local):

10:12 a.m.

Most postseason-bound college football teams and their fans will find out where they're going bowling on Sunday.

A few already know.

BYU (8-4) accepted a bid to this year's Poinsettia Bowl back in November 2013 - and will also be there in 2018, provided the Cougars aren't in the College Football Playoff that season.

On Friday, the Bahamas Bowl revealed Eastern Michigan (7-5) and Old Dominion (9-3) are this year's matchup there. Navy's loss to Temple on Saturday in the American Athletic Conference championship game ensures the Midshipmen (9-3, with Army-Navy left) will play in the Armed Forces Bowl.

And it'll be SWAC champion Grambling (10-1) and MEAC champion North Carolina Central (9-2) squaring off on Dec. 17 at the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta. That pairing was finalized Saturday.

