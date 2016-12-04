Breaking News Bar
 
Blackhawks
12/4/2016

Blackhawks recall G Johansson from Rockford

Associated Press
CHICAGO -- The Chicago Blackhawks have recalled goaltender Lars Johansson from Rockford of the American Hockey League and assigned rookie forward Nick Schmaltz to the IceHogs.

The 29-year-old Johansson will back up Scott Darling while regular starter Corey Crawford recovers from an emergency appendectomy on Saturday. Crawford, who is 12-6-2 with a 2.27 goals-against average, is expected to be sidelined for two to three weeks.

Johansson is 6-7-1 with a 2.63 GAA in 16 games with Rockford.

The 20-year-old Schmaltz, a first-round pick in the 2014 draft, has a goal and three assists in 26 games with the Blackhawks.

Chicago hosts Winnipeg on Sunday night.

