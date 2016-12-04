Simmonds leads Flyers past Predators 4-2 for 5th straight

hello

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Steve Mason (35) blocks a shot by Nashville Predators left wing Austin Watson (51) as defenseman Mark Streit (32), of Switzerland, looks for the rebound during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Wayne Simmonds, left, is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Wayne Simmonds (17) scores a goal against Nashville Predators defenseman Matt Irwin (52) and goalie Juuse Saros (74), of Finland, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Nashville Predators left wing Austin Watson (51) checks Philadelphia Flyers left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (78), of France, from behind during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers left wing Michael Raffl (12), of Austria, scores a goal against Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros (74), of Finland, as defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14), of Sweden, watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Wayne Simmonds (17) scores a goal against Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros (74), of Finland, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Nashville Predators center Mike Ribeiro (63) collies with Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Michael Del Zotto (15) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. The Flyers won 4-2. Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers left wing Michael Raffl (12), of Austria, congratulates goalie Steve Mason (35) following the team's win against the Nashville Predators in an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. The Flyers won 4-2. Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Wayne Simmonds scored two power-play goals and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Nashville Predators 4-2 on Sunday night to win their fifth consecutive game.

Playing in front of a sellout crowd in Nashville, the Flyers (14-10-3) earned their second road victory in two days against a Central Division team. They defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday.

The Predators (11-9-4) lost in regulation for only the second time in 12 home games this season.

Simmonds, who leads the Flyers with 13 goals, scored twice against what had been a stingy Nashville penalty-killing unit at home. The Predators did not allow a power-play goal in their first 10 home games, but have given up three in their last two games.