Simmonds leads Flyers past Predators 4-2 for 5th straight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Wayne Simmonds scored two power-play goals and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Nashville Predators 4-2 on Sunday night to win their fifth consecutive game.
Playing in front of a sellout crowd in Nashville, the Flyers (14-10-3) earned their second road victory in two days against a Central Division team. They defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday.
The Predators (11-9-4) lost in regulation for only the second time in 12 home games this season.
Simmonds, who leads the Flyers with 13 goals, scored twice against what had been a stingy Nashville penalty-killing unit at home. The Predators did not allow a power-play goal in their first 10 home games, but have given up three in their last two games.