NFL Today, Week 13

SCOREBOARD

Monday, Dec. 5

Indianapolis (5-6) at New York Jets (3-8), 8:30 p.m. ET. Andrew Luck will be back under center for the Colts after a concussion sidelined him for one game. Ryan Fitzpatrick is starting again for New York despite calls by some fans and media for the Jets to give second-year quarterback Bryce Petty an extended look.

___

STARS

Passing

- Tom Brady, Patriots, became the NFL's career leader in victories by a quarterback, earning his 201st by throwing for 269 yards and a touchdown to lead New England past Los Angeles 26-10.

- Joe Flacco, Ravens, threw for 381 yards and four touchdowns, and had a franchise-record 36 completions on 47 attempts in Baltimore's 38-6 rout of Miami.

- Carson Palmer, Cardinals, had three touchdown passes while going 30 of 46 for 300 yards in Arizona's 31-23 win over Washington.

- Andy Dalton, Bengals, threw for 332 yards and two TDs as Cincinnati sent Philadelphia to its most lopsided loss of the season, 32-14.

- Matthew Stafford, Lions, passed for 341 yards and two touchdowns, and Detroit beat New Orleans 28-13.

___

Rushing

- Jordan Howard, Bears, ran for 117 yards and a career-high three touchdowns, and the Bears handed San Francisco its 11th straight loss, 26-6.

- LeSean McCoy, Bills, rushed for 130 yards and caught seven passes for 61 yards in Buffalo's 38-24 loss at Oakland.

- Thomas Rawls, Seahawks, had 106 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in Seattle's 40-7 rout of Carolina.

- Le'Veon Bell, Steelers, ran for 118 yards on 29 carries to help lead Pittsburgh past the New York Giants 24-14.

- LeGarrette Blount, Patriots, ran for 88 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in New England's 26-10 win over Los Angeles.

- Latavius Murray, Raiders, rushed for 82 yards and two TDs in Oakland's 38-24 win over Buffalo.

- Devonta Freeman, Falcons, had two 1-yard touchdown runs in Atlanta's 29-28 loss to Kansas City.

___

Receiving

- Golden Tate, Lions, had eight receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown in Detroit's 28-13 win at New Orleans.

- Travis Kelce, Chiefs, caught eight passes for 140 yards in Kansas City's 29-28 win at Atlanta.

- Jordy Nelson, Packers, had 118 yards receiving and a score on eight catches to help Green Bay top Houston 21-13.

- Dennis Pitta, Ravens, caught two of Joe Flacco's four touchdown passes in Baltimore's 38-6 win over Miami, his first trips to the end zone since December 2013.

- Ladarius Green, Steelers, had six catches for 110 yards and a score in Pittsburgh's 24-14 victory over the New York Giants.

- Julio Jones, Falcons, caught seven passes for 113 yards in a losing cause as Atlanta fell to Kansas City, 29-28.

___

Special Teams

- Matt Prater, Lions, had field goals of 27, 29, 32, 27 and 52 yards in Detroit's 28-13 win at New Orleans.

- Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots, kicked field goals of 28, 48, 45 and 45 yards in New England's 26-10 win over Los Angeles.

- Steven Hauschka, Seahawks, booted four field goals in Seattle's 40-7 rout of Carolina.

- Johnny Hekker, Rams, had a 76-yard punt in the fourth quarter of Los Angeles' 26-10 loss at New England. It was his third punt this season of 75 or more yards.

- Ra'Shede Hageman, Falcons, blocked Cairo Santos' first extra-point attempt in Atlanta's 29-28 loss to Kansas City.

___

Defense

- Eric Berry, Chiefs, returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown, and then brought back another pick 99 yards for a 2-point conversion that gave Kansas City a 29-28 victory over Atlanta.

- Bradley Roby, Broncos, returned an interception 51 yards for a touchdown, helping Denver beat Jacksonville 20-10.

- Vontaze Burfict, Bengals, intercepted Philadelphia's Carson Wentz twice in Cincinnati's 32-14 victory.

- Leonard Floyd and Akiem Hicks, Bears. Each had two sacks in Chicago's 26-6 win over San Francisco.

- Lavonte David and Keith Tandy, Buccaneers. David had a 15-yard interception return for a score in Tampa Bay's 28-21 win over San Diego. Tandy intercepted Philip Rivers in the end zone with 2:56 left to seal the victory.

___

STREAKS & STATS

Detroit became the first team in 60 Saints home games to stop Drew Brees from throwing a touchdown pass, as the Lions pulled away from New Orleans, 28-13 on Sunday. It was also the Lions' first victory in a road game following Thanksgiving since 1974, snapping a streak of 22 losses in such games. ... San Francisco (1-11) extended its franchise-record losing streak to 11 games with a 26-6 defeat at Chicago, and set a club low with 6 yards net passing on a day when Colin Kaepernick got lifted for Blaine Gabbert. ... Los Angeles entered its game against New England ranked 31st in total offense, averaging just 295 yards per game. Those struggles continued in a 26-10 loss, with the Rams managing 25 yards in the first half, the fewest by a team in a game this season. Los Angeles was outgained 402-162 for the game. ... Miami was limited to 62 yards rushing in a 38-6 loss at Baltimore, its lowest output since gaining 51 in a loss to Tennessee on Oct. 9 - also its last loss. The Ravens' win ended a six-game winning streak for the Dolphins.

___

MILESTONES

Tom Brady became the league's leader in career victories among quarterbacks, earning his 201st by throwing for 269 yards and a touchdown to lead New England past Los Angeles 26-10. Brady, who was 33 of 46, had tied Peyton Manning last week in a win over the New York Jets. ... Atlanta's Matt Bryant tied the franchise record for longest field goal with a 59-yarder, matching Morten Andersen (1995) in a 29-28 loss to Kansas City. It was the second-longest field goal of Bryant's career, with a 62-yarder with Tampa Bay in 2006 the only one longer. ... Green Bay's Julius Peppers had a sack against Houston, giving the 15-year veteran 142 1/2 for his career, snapping a tie for fifth on the career list with Michael Strahan. Chris Doleman is fourth on that list with 150 1/2. ... Arizona's David Johnson became the second player in NFL history to top 100 yards from scrimmage in each of the first 12 games of a season. Edgerrin James was the other. Johnson carried the ball 18 times for 84 yards and caught nine passes for another 91 in a 31-23 win over Washington.

___

COWBOYS IN

Dallas (11-1) became the first team in the league to clinch a postseason berth, due to Washington's 31-23 loss at Arizona. The Cowboys beat Minnesota 17-15 on Thursday night.

___

HANGING 10

New England (10-2) clinched its 14th consecutive season with at least 10 wins, the second-longest streak in NFL history, with a 26-10 victory over Los Angeles. The 1983-98 San Francisco 49ers (16) are the only franchise with more consecutive seasons of 10 or more wins.

___

BERRY GOOD

Kansas City safety Eric Berry intercepted a 2-point conversion attempt and returned it for the go-ahead score with 4:32 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs' 29-28 victory at Atlanta. It was the first game-winning defensive 2-point conversion scored when his team was trailing since the rule was adopted in 2015. Berry, who also returned an interception 37 yards for a TD, is the first player to return an interception for both a touchdown and a 2-point conversion in the same game.

___

MISFIRING

Neither San Francisco nor Chicago completed a pass in the first quarter of the Bears' 26-6 win - something that hadn't happened in an NFL game since the Jets and Patriots did it on Nov. 13, 1988, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. San Francisco set a club low with 6 yards net passing on a day when Colin Kaepernick got lifted for Blaine Gabbert. Kaepernick completed just one of five passes for 4 yards and was sacked five times. He also ran for 20 yards on six attempts before Gabbert replaced him in the fourth quarter. Chicago's Matt Barkley finished 11 of 18 for 192 yards.

___

FITZ KEEPS GOING

Arizona's Larry Fitzgerald had 10 catches for 78 yards in the Cardinals' 31-23 win over Washington, giving him 1,106 for his career. Fitzgerald, the youngest player in NFL history - at 33 years, 95 days - to reach 1,100 career catches, passed Hall of Famers Cris Carter (1,101) and Marvin Harrison (1,102) for the third-most receptions in NFL history. Fitzgerald has also recorded a catch in 191 consecutive games, surpassing Harrison (190) for the third-longest streak in NFL history.

___

COMEBACK KIDS

Derek Carr threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns to rally the Oakland Raiders to their biggest comeback in 16 years with a 38-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. After falling behind 24-9 following touchdowns on the first two drives of the second half for Buffalo, the Raiders took the game over with 29 straight points and won their sixth straight. Oakland scored touchdowns on three straight drives, including scoring strikes from Carr to Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper for his sixth fourth-quarter comeback of the season. This was the biggest comeback for the Raiders since overcoming a 21-point deficit to Indianapolis to win 38-31 on Sept. 10, 2000.

___

BELL TOLLS

Pittsburgh's Le'Veon Bell ran for 118 yards in a 24-14 victory, becoming the first player to rush for 100 or more against the New York Giants since Adrian Peterson in Week 16 of the 2015 season. Bell touched the ball 35 times - 29 rushes and six receptions - and had his third straight 100-yard rushing performance.

___

LOTS OF LOSING

Jacksonville's 20-10 loss to Denver was the seventh in a row for the Jaguars (2-10), who became the fifth team in NFL history to post double-digit defeats in six consecutive seasons, joining Tampa Bay (1983-94), Detroit (2001-06), Oakland (2003-09) and Cleveland (2008-13).

___

STEEL CONNECTION

Ben Roethlisberger's 22-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown in Pittsburgh's 24-14 victory over the New York Giants marked the 49th time the two have connected for scores. That ties them with Terry Bradshaw and Lynn Swann for the most TD passes from a quarterback to a receiver in franchise history.

___

SPECIAL TEAMS WOES

Jacksonville has had special-teams meltdown for seven straight games, including Alex Ellis getting flagged for unnecessary roughness on a punt return in the final minute of the first half in the Jaguars' 20-10 loss to Denver. The streak includes five muffed punts - including three turnovers - a punt return for a touchdown and two long punt returns that set up scores.

___

SIDELINED

Seattle safety Earl Thomas broke a bone in his lower left leg during a first-half collision with teammate Kam Chancellor while trying to intercept Cam Newton's pass in the Seahawks' 40-7 win over Carolina. X-rays revealed a "cracked tibia," coach Pete Carroll told Seattle's radio broadcast. ... New England wide receiver Danny Amendola left late in the third quarter of the Patriots' 26-10 win over Los Angeles with an ankle injury and did not return. He was later spotted walking on crutches in the tunnel underneath Gillette Stadium. Cornerback Eric Rowe also did not return after leaving with a hamstring injury. ... Giants defensive lineman Jason Pierre-Paul left in the second quarter of New York's 24-14 loss at Pittsburgh with a groin injury. New York also lost cornerback Coty Sensabaugh to a rib injury. ... Atlanta lost left tackle Jake Matthews to a left knee injury in the first half of the Falcons' 29-28 loss to Kansas City. ... Houston wide receiver Braxton Miller (shoulder) left in the first half of the Texans' 21-13 loss at Green Bay and did not return. ... Tampa Bay wide receiver Cecil Shorts III was taken off the field on a cart after sustaining a knee injury on a hard hit by San Diego's Jahleel Addae following a catch on the Bucs' first possession of a 28-21 win.

___

SPEAKING

"I shed a few tears before the game, I shed a few tears during the game and I shed a few after. It was just a lot of emotions. I tried to contain them and let it show through my play." - Kansas City's Eric Berry who returned an interception for a score and also brought back another 99 yards for a 2-point conversion that gave the Chiefs a 29-28 victory over Atlanta. Berry, who grew up in suburban Atlanta, was playing in the city for the first time as a professional. It's where he was treated after being diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma near the end of the 2014 season.

___

"That's a record that I don't think will ever be broken. He'll continue to build on it, I'm sure." - New England running back LeGarrette Blount on Tom Brady's NFL record of 201 wins by a quarterback.

___

