Patriots' Amendola, Giants' Pierre-Paul leave with injuries

NEW YORK -- Tom Brady could be without another of his favorite targets.

New England wide receiver Danny Amendola left late in the third quarter of the Patriots' 26-10 win over Los Angeles with an ankle injury and did not return.

He was later spotted walking on crutches in the tunnel underneath Gillette Stadium.

Should he miss any playing time, it would be the latest blow to a team that's already lost tight end Rob Gronkowski to season-ending back surgery last week. It also creates a hole on special teams, where Amendola also serves as the primary punt returner.

"Any time you lose a guy like Danny who's another big piece of this team, it's terrible," receiver Julian Edelman said.

"He's a good leader on this team. He comes in and he makes plays. He catches first downs like it's nothing. He makes big plays in the special-teams game. So it's gonna be tough."

Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe also did not return after leaving with a hamstring injury.

Seattle's defense could be without a major player after safety Earl Thomas broke a bone in his lower left leg during a first-half collision with teammate Kam Chancellor while trying to intercept Cam Newton's pass in the Seahawks' 40-7 rout of Carolina.

Thomas hobbled off the field putting no weight on the leg and X-rays revealed a "cracked tibia," coach Pete Carroll told Seattle's radio broadcast.

Giants defensive lineman Jason Pierre-Paul left in the second quarter of New York's 24-14 loss at Pittsburgh with a groin injury.

Pierre-Paul was hurt on a screen pass late in the first half. He walked slowly to the locker room but did not appear limping, but was ruled out for the rest of the game in the second half.

New York also lost cornerback Coty Sensabaugh to a rib injury.

Some other significant injuries:

- Atlanta lost left tackle Jake Matthews to a left knee injury in the first half of the Falcons' 29-28 loss to Kansas City.

- Houston wide receiver Braxton Miller (shoulder) left in the first half of the Texans' 21-13 loss at Green Bay and did not return.

- Tampa Bay wide receiver Cecil Shorts III was taken off the field on a cart after sustaining a knee injury on a hard hit by San Diego's Jahleel Addae following a catch on the Bucs' first possession of a 28-21 win.

