Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 12/4/2016 7:40 AM

Holiday lights contest offers 2 chances to win a snowblower

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Sure, you can shovel the snow off your driveway. But wouldn't a snowblower be a big help?

    Sure, you can shovel the snow off your driveway. But wouldn't a snowblower be a big help?
    File photo

  • The deadline to enter the Daily Herald's holiday lights contest is Friday, Dec. 9.

    The deadline to enter the Daily Herald's holiday lights contest is Friday, Dec. 9.
    File photo

  • play this video How to photograph lights

    Video: How to photograph lights

 
Daily Herald report

If today's snow sticks, you're going to wish you had more than a shovel.

But as luck would have it, you have two chances to win a more effective snow-removal tool.

The overall winner in the Daily Herald's 2016 holiday lights contest will receive a Snow Master 724 ZXR Snowthrower valued at $749. To enter, simply upload a photo of your display at events.dailyherald.com/contests by Friday, Dec. 9.

Online voting will begin Monday, Dec. 12. And everyone who votes will be entered in a drawing for a Toro Power Clear Snowthrower valued at $439.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account