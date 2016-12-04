Holiday lights contest offers 2 chances to win a snowblower

The deadline to enter the Daily Herald's holiday lights contest is Friday, Dec. 9. File photo

Sure, you can shovel the snow off your driveway. But wouldn't a snowblower be a big help? File photo

If today's snow sticks, you're going to wish you had more than a shovel.

But as luck would have it, you have two chances to win a more effective snow-removal tool.

The overall winner in the Daily Herald's 2016 holiday lights contest will receive a Snow Master 724 ZXR Snowthrower valued at $749. To enter, simply upload a photo of your display at events.dailyherald.com/contests by Friday, Dec. 9.

Online voting will begin Monday, Dec. 12. And everyone who votes will be entered in a drawing for a Toro Power Clear Snowthrower valued at $439.