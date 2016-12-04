Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/4/2016 3:45 PM

Santa takes news copter to Schaumburg

  • Santa arrives by helicopter Sunday at the Schaumburg Regional Airport to the joy of many children at a sold-out event hosted by the Schaumburg Park District.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Santa greets the Kwasny family -- Danielle, Logan, 2, Jordan, 4, and Ken, of South Elgin -- after traveling by helicopter Sunday from the North Pole to the Schaumburg Regional Airport.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Jocelyn Bayner, 6, of Roselle talks with Santa after he arrived by helicopter Sunday at the Schaumburg Regional Airport.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Reagan Mohr, 8, of Volo plays with a hoop before Santa's arrival by helicopter Sunday at the Schaumburg Regional Airport.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Guest enjoy a pancake breakfast Sunday before Santa's arrival by helicopter at the Schaumburg Regional Airport.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Santa's reindeer must have been extra busy with holiday preparations over the weekend, because the jolly old elf skipped his usual mode of air transportation Sunday and instead arrived at the Schaumburg Regional Airport via news copter.

Dozens of kids and their parents greeted him as he arrived for the annual Santa's Flight to Schaumburg hosted by the Schaumburg Park District.

"The event is one not to be missed," said Cara Mohr of Volo, who was attending the annual celebration for the fifth time. "It is unique. We always have a great time"

Besides a chance to visit with Santa, those at the sold-out event had a pancake breakfast in an airport hangar and kids got to participate in activities such as coloring, bucket-stacking competitions and hula hooping.

