Santa takes news copter to Schaumburg

Santa's reindeer must have been extra busy with holiday preparations over the weekend, because the jolly old elf skipped his usual mode of air transportation Sunday and instead arrived at the Schaumburg Regional Airport via news copter.

Dozens of kids and their parents greeted him as he arrived for the annual Santa's Flight to Schaumburg hosted by the Schaumburg Park District.

"The event is one not to be missed," said Cara Mohr of Volo, who was attending the annual celebration for the fifth time. "It is unique. We always have a great time"

Besides a chance to visit with Santa, those at the sold-out event had a pancake breakfast in an airport hangar and kids got to participate in activities such as coloring, bucket-stacking competitions and hula hooping.