Grammar Moses: Let's give "holiday" a holiday

By Jim Baumann

Would you ever say "the Hanukkah holiday" or "the Easter holiday"?

I didn't think so.

So why is it that so many of us refer to "the Thanksgiving holiday" or "the Christmas holiday"?

I fully understand "the Christmas holidays," given that you could lump Christmas Eve, Christmas and even New Year's Day in that blur of nonstop eating that inevitably leads to Healthy Choice Reckoning Day in January.

But what reason could there be for adding "holiday" when Thanksgiving is, indeed, a holiday? It is redundant.

I don't view political correctness as a weakness, but I read "the Thanksgiving holiday" as an example of political correctness gone wrong.

If you're a Christian and have Jewish friends, you might water down "Christmas" as "the Christmas holiday" in deference to their celebration of Hanukkah. And your Jewish friends would probably look at you strangely for doing so.

But Thanksgiving is not a religious holiday. There is no competition with Thanksgiving, unless, of course, you're talking about Black Friday.

One last point: I can understand saying "Christmas Day" to differentiate it from "Christmas Eve," but it seems unnecessary to say "Thanksgiving Day."

Train talk

Lombard resident and author Tom Fetters knows a thing or two about trains, having been involved with them since the 1940s.

"There is a Daily Herald story about a car struck by two locomotive engines and a caboose at the Mount Prospect station," he wrote to me. "Should it not be an automobile-car that was hit by the locomotive-engines? Locomotives were traditionally steam engines, and diesels were considered engines. I agree that the terms are blurred a bit, but NEVER doubled. Two syllables preferred over four syllables."

I agree with Tom -- to an extent.

Consult any of the better dictionaries, and they'll tell you a "locomotive," whether powered by steam, diesel or electricity, is the thing that pushes or pulls rail cars.

Calling it a locomotive or an engine is a matter of preference for those of us outside the rail industry. Within the industry, I imagine, people are a lot more specific about the type of locomotive or car being discussed.

What Tom is clearly correct about is that describing one as a "locomotive engine" is redundant.

As for two syllables versus four, I love the way "locomotive" rolls off the tongue.

Would Jethro Tull's fabulous 1971 song "Locomotive Breath" have been half as good if it had been called "Diesel Engine Breath"?

I also agreed that describing an automobile as a "car" in this case might be a source of confusion, because the caboose in the sentence is a type of train car.

Mentioning, as we did in a photo caption, that the automobile was a Honda eliminates that confusion and provides some telling detail.

Final word

Now that Donald Trump has picked former Goldman Sachs exec Steven Mnuchin to be secretary of the Treasury, I'm going to have to develop a mnemonic to remember how to spell his mname.

Write carefully!

