Crawford undergoes emergency appendectomy

hello

Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford underwent an emergency appendectomy Saturday morning at a Philadelphia hospital.

Head team physician Dr. Michael Terry: "Corey presented this morning with acute appendicitis. He is undergoing an appendectomy today at a Philadelphia hospital. We are anticipating a full recovery and return to play. We will provide details regarding the timeline of his return after we have more information about the surgery."

Scott Darling started in net against the Flyers in a game that started at noon Central time. The Hawks Eric Semborski, a 23-year-old who played at Temple University to be the emergency backup.

Other players who have undergone appendectomies include Dallas' Jamie Benn in 2012 and St. Louis goalie Chris Mason in 2008. Both missed about two weeks, which means Crawford would miss 6-8 games.

As for the game, the Hawks trailed 3-1 after two periods. Artemi Panarin scored in the first period for the Hawks, but the Flyers racked up 3 goals in the second.

Jonathan Toews missed a fifth straight game with an upper-body injury.