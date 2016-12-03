Kane County aims to boost attendance at rebooted electronics recycling program

Citing low traffic at two daily drop-off sites, Kane County officials are trying to better promote their re-established electronics recycling program.

The program was suspended in May after several satellite locations shut down and the county received overwhelming quantities of electronics. Officials then launched an improved program in September and opened daily collection sites in Batavia, South Elgin and West Dundee staffed and monitored by recycling nonprofit eWorks Electronics Services.

But traffic counts in South Elgin and West Dundee have been low, and county recycling program coordinator Jennifer Jarland said she worries residents are unaware the program has been reinstated. In turn, she said, the county and participating municipalities have increased their outreach efforts on social media and throughout the community.

"We just want to make sure people know (the sites) are back open and that they have that option," Jarland said.

From mid-September to Nov. 14, the South Elgin drop-off location at 735 Martin Drive saw 172 visitors wanting to dispose of their TVs, computers and other electronics, Jarland said. West Dundee's site at 900 Angle Tarn saw 110 visitors.

The third site at 517 Fabyan Parkway in Batavia, however, averages 70 to 100 visitors per week and has received electronics from 630 cars total, she said.

"Those are the numbers we need to be seeing to make it viable for eWorks to provide the services they are providing," Jarland said, noting the company also offers trailers and supplies at each site.

eWorks charges customers $25 for TVs and monitors with screens up to 20 inches and $35 for those 21 inches or more. All other electronics are taken for free.

Jarland attributes the higher attendance at Batavia's site to its visual prominence. Because collection locations in South Elgin and West Dundee aren't visible from major roads, she said, signs have been made to direct traffic toward them.

The county has also asked municipalities to put information about the program on social media, in newsletters and on their websites, she said. Fliers have been sent out to schools, churches and libraries in the area.

"We're doing a lot, so hopefully we'll see an increase," Jarland said. "I think we'll start to see the effects of that in mid-December."

The county's periodic recycling events in St. Charles were also fairly quiet in September and October, she added, though the November event saw a hike in attendance.

"By then, people heard about it again," she said. "I think that's the thing -- we have to keep blasting the information out there."

The next recycling event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 14 at 540 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. The county will not host events in December, February or March.

All three daily drop-off sites are open Monday through Friday. South Elgin's and Batavia's hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and West Dundee's site is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.