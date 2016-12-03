$100 to support ailing man caring for wife

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Mary Dobbins of Wheaton.

Here is an excerpt of her story:

"In many respects, my brother-in-law lost his wife when he put my sister in a nursing home last year. She is on a ventilator and cannot be cared for at home. He, himself, is not well and he struggles to visit her and manage the household.

"There is no joy in his life now. He is sad and misses her companionship. The bills mount up, and every day he faces another day with a sad spirit.

"A hundred unexpected dollars for gasoline money or groceries would help him realize that he is not alone and his challenges are recognized and his efforts are appreciated."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.