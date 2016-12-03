Lake County deputies arrest two out of state fugitives in two days

The Lake County Sheriff's Warrants Team has apprehended two out-of-state fugitives in as many days.

Brandon B. Campbell, 36, of unincorporated Mundelein was wanted on a 'no bond' arrest warrant from Douglas County, Nebraska, for aggravated battery. Luis A. Sosa, 28, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was wanted on a $250,000 arrest warrant from Milwaukee for aggravated battery.

"I'm very proud of the dedication and hard work of the Lake County Sheriff's Warrants Team," Sheriff Mark Curran said in a written statement. "Our warrants team successfully apprehends violent wanted fugitives on a daily basis."

Officials in Omaha recently contacted Lake County to inform deputies Campbell was likely in the Mundelein area, after previously living in Omaha. Campbell was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday as he arrived at the Mundelein Metra station. He is being held in Lake County jail, pending an extradition hearing, according to a news release.

Sosa, a registered street gang member, was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop in the area of Route 43 and Route 137 in North Chicago. He, too is being held in Lake County jail, pending an extradition hearing.