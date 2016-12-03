Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 12/3/2016 3:15 PM

Lake County deputies arrest two out of state fugitives in two days

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Brandon Campbell

    Brandon Campbell

  • Luis Sosa

    Luis Sosa

 
Justin Kmitch
 
 

The Lake County Sheriff's Warrants Team has apprehended two out-of-state fugitives in as many days.

Brandon B. Campbell, 36, of unincorporated Mundelein was wanted on a 'no bond' arrest warrant from Douglas County, Nebraska, for aggravated battery. Luis A. Sosa, 28, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was wanted on a $250,000 arrest warrant from Milwaukee for aggravated battery.

"I'm very proud of the dedication and hard work of the Lake County Sheriff's Warrants Team," Sheriff Mark Curran said in a written statement. "Our warrants team successfully apprehends violent wanted fugitives on a daily basis."

Officials in Omaha recently contacted Lake County to inform deputies Campbell was likely in the Mundelein area, after previously living in Omaha. Campbell was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday as he arrived at the Mundelein Metra station. He is being held in Lake County jail, pending an extradition hearing, according to a news release.

Sosa, a registered street gang member, was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop in the area of Route 43 and Route 137 in North Chicago. He, too is being held in Lake County jail, pending an extradition hearing.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account