updated: 12/3/2016 4:12 PM

Elgin police: Man dies after single-vehicle crash

Daily Herald report

A 42-year-old man has died after the pickup truck he was driving veered off the road and struck a tree in Elgin Saturday morning, police said.

The Chevrolet truck was traveling east on Route 20 west of State Street before it left the road and hit the tree, police said.

Officers were called about 9:30 a.m. to the scene and reduced traffic on Route 20 down to one lane for about two hours while they investigated the cause of the single-vehicle crash.

The driver was taken to Presence Saint Joseph Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police are withholding his identity until they his family can be notified.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call (847) 289-2661, or they can provide information by texting 847411 and including ELGINPD in the beginning of the message, along with the tip.

Article Comments ()
