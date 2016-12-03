Weather advisory issued for Sunday

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for snow on Sunday.

The advisory will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for northern and northeastern Illinois. It includes an area stretching from Cook to Winnebago counties and Will to Lake counties.

Forecasters call for light to moderate snow beginning Sunday morning and continuing through the afternoon with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

The heaviest snow should fall along a line from Chicago to Peru, in LaSalle County.

Slippery conditions are expected on untreated surfaces, creating hazardous travel. Visibility may fall to about one-half mile at times.