Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/3/2016 7:48 PM

Weather advisory issued for Sunday

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for snow on Sunday.

The advisory will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for northern and northeastern Illinois. It includes an area stretching from Cook to Winnebago counties and Will to Lake counties.

Forecasters call for light to moderate snow beginning Sunday morning and continuing through the afternoon with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

The heaviest snow should fall along a line from Chicago to Peru, in LaSalle County.

Slippery conditions are expected on untreated surfaces, creating hazardous travel. Visibility may fall to about one-half mile at times.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account