12/3/2016

Teyana Taylor advises Kanye on recovery: "Take your time"

  • Teyana Taylor attends VH1 Divas Holiday: "Unsilent Night" at Kings Theatre on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

    Associated Press

By JOHN CARUCCI
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Teyana Taylor has some practical advice for her mentor Kanye West.

The singer-dancer, who has performed with the Grammy-winning artist, wants him to take his time recovering.

"Take however much time you need, you know. Time heals all," Taylor told The Associated Press on the red carpet Friday for the "VH1 Divas Holiday: Unsilent Night" show.

"He's a workaholic. He worked his (expletive) off. And if he needs to get his mind right, then I think everybody should respect that and let him do that," Taylor said.

Last month, West was hospitalized in Los Angeles after displaying erratic and angry behavior. It forced him to cancel the remaining 21 dates on his tour.

Taylor said she's stayed in touch with West.

"I sure have. That's what family is supposed to do. He definitely knows that his friends and his family's in his corner for sure," Taylor said.

Taylor and West won best dance performance at the Soul Train Awards for "Fade."

The 25-year-old singer-dancer is the newest member of the VH1 Divas club, performing with Mariah Carey, Vanessa Williams, Chaka Kahn, and Patti Labelle.

"Patti and (the others) told me I was a diva in training. So they're teaching me the ropes right now, so that's always a good look"

___

Follow John Carucci at http://www.twitter.com/jacarucci

