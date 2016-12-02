Packers list Aaron Rodgers, Clay Matthews as questionable

hello

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2016, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers looks to throw against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game in Philadelphia. Rodgers is on a roll as the Packers return home from a three-game road swing to face the Houston Texans on Sunday. The two-time NFL MVP has 17 touchdown passes to three interceptions over the last six weeks. Heâs had passer ratings of at least 115.0 each of the last two games. Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Packers have listed injured stars Aaron Rodgers and Clay Matthews as questionable for Green Bay's game Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Coach Mike McCarthy has said that Rodgers and Matthews are expected to play. They were limited on Thursday in the Packers' one day on the practice field so far this week.

Rodgers tweaked his left hamstring during the Packers' 27-13 over the Eagles on Monday night. Second-year pro Brett Hundley is the other quarterback on the active roster.

The team also re-signed undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Callahan to the practice squad Friday. Callahan had been with the Packers' active roster until Oct. 13, when he was claimed off waivers by New Orleans. He was released by the Saints a week later, then signed by Cleveland before getting released by the Browns this week.

Matthews hurt his left shoulder in the Eagles game following a blindside block by tackle Allen Barbre.

Starting inside linebackers Jake Ryan (ankle) and Blake Martinez (knee) are also questionable for the Texans game. Ryan has missed the last two games, while Martinez missed the Eagles game.

Getting either Ryan or Martinez back might help a run defense that has struggled over the last month.

The team didn't practice Wednesday, part of McCarthy's plan to help players recover in a short week following a Monday night game. The Packers also shifted a couple practice periods from Thursday to Saturday, so McCarthy said Saturday's session will be especially important for injured players.

Receiver Dez Stewart was released to make room for Callahan on the practice squad.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL