12/2/2016

Angels' Pujols out 4 months after plantar fascia surgery

Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols has undergone surgery on his right foot, possibly sidelining him past opening day.

The team says Pujols had the procedure Friday in North Carolina to release his plantar fascia, the ligament connecting the heel to the toes. The three-time NL MVP was bothered by plantar fasciitis repeatedly during the regular season.

He also had plantar fasciitis in his left foot during the 2013 season.

The Angels say the estimated time to return to play from the surgery is four months. Opening day for Los Angeles is April 3.

Pujols, who turns 37 next month, enjoyed a return to form last season, batting .268 with 31 homers and 119 RBIs, the fourth-most in the majors.

He has 591 career homers, ranking him ninth in major league history.

